Northern Arizona country gets rain, snow

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Snowplows were clearing highways in high country in northern and eastern Arizona on Tuesday as a winter weather advisory remained in effect through noon for elevations over 6,500 feet.

The National Weather Service said drivers should plan on slippery road conditions due to rain and snow expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

The weather service predicted general snow accumulations of 3 inches to 6 inches in east Flagstaff and 2 inches to 4 inches in Forest Lakes.

According to the weather service, some areas could have as much as 8 inches of snow.