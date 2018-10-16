Obituary | Leonard “Dean” Honsinger

Leonard “Dean” Honsinger, passed away in Kingman, Arizona on Oct. 12, 2018. He was born Feb. 7, 1938 in Erick, Oklahoma and moved to Kingman in the early 1970s. He was a great father, son, husband, teacher and coach in the community.

Everyone called him “Coach” in Kingman, where he resided for over 50 years and retired from teaching and coaching at Kingman High School. He taught chemistry, biology, and science, but loved coaching kids in football and golf, and was athletic director at times. He tried to instill a positive attitude in students “to never give up” in whatever you’re doing.

He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and volunteering at the hospital ,and had a competitive spirit.

He graduated and played football at South Western Oklahoma State University with B.S. and master’s degree in Science, where he met his wife Helen (deceased) and had two sons; Craig and Barry (deceased at 58). He has two sisters; Joy, who resides and farms outside of Erick, and Lena (deceased). His parents, Wynona and Cecil Honsinger, are deceased.

There will be a memorial gathering at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at the Sutton Funeral Home, if anyone would like to attend.

Instead of gifts or flowers, please donate to: Alzheimers Association, 340 E. Palm Lane St., # 230, Phoenix, Arizona 85004.

Please make the donations in honor of Leonard “Dean” Honsinger. He would want this.