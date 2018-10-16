Political newcomer McCord Robinson won’t accept ‘status quo’

KINGMAN – Legislators must improve economic development strategies that will attract more business and industry to the area and provide livable wages for workers, said Mary McCord Robinson, Democratic candidate for Arizona House of Representatives.

She also wants to continue efforts to increase renewable energy production in northwest Arizona, protect water supplies in Mohave County and La Paz County and provide affordable health care that’s accessible to everyone.

After a 37-year career in information technology, McCord Robinson is making her first run at political office because she genuinely cares about the wants and needs of the people she would represent.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, and raised in small rural towns, McCord Robinson said she understands the issues of rural residents and doesn’t think representatives are doing enough to address constituents’ concerns.

“After attending Kingman City Council meetings for 18 months and then attending Mohave Board of Supervisors meetings, I realized our community has come to accept the status quo,” she said. “As I reached out to better understand the (legislative) district, my feelings were amplified. I kept hearing about the issues around water, lack of affordable, accessible healthcare, lack of living wage jobs and, of course, the teachers’ movement.”

McCord Robinson agreed with incumbent Rep. Gina Cobb, R-Kingman, on a number of issues at a recent legislative candidate debate presented by the Citizens Clean Elections Committee, but feels teachers should be paid more and the state should fund better technology in the schools.

Funding education is at the top of her list. She also supports the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood and the legalization of marijuana.

She’s endorsed by Teamsters Local 104, the first time the union has endorsed any candidate for Legislative District 5, but received no campaign contribution because she’s running a “clean” campaign.

McCord Robinson wants to go after the $13.5 billion in uncollected taxes in Arizona in 2017, and feels the state is giving away too many tax credits to corporations. Only three out of four of the largest corporations are paying more than $50 a year in taxes, she said.

Running as a Democrat in predominantly “red” Mohave County doesn’t bother her.

“I have dealt with far more complex situations,” McCord Robinson said. “I am extremely experienced in understanding conflict, working to find a common ground and working to execute agreed to outcomes.

“I’m not easily intimidated nor am I afraid to speak up in a diplomatic way which I believe is a very different style from (Paul) Mosley, (Sonny) Borrelli or Leo (Biasiucci).”

Biasiucci, from Lake Havasu City, ran as a Green Party candidate in 2016, then committed to the Democratic Party for 2018 and “flipped” to the Republican Party when he realized he couldn’t get the votes to win, McCord Robinson said.

“He’s inconsistent on where he stands with education and water, and he seems to be riding on Sonny’s coattail and struggles to stand on his own,” she said.

The business experience McCord Robinson would bring to the state House of Representatives would complement Rep. Cobb’s in-house experience, and “clearly exceeds anything that Leo could possibly bring,” she said.