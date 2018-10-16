Prep Golf: Lee Williams’ Lucero clinches No. 7 seed for Division II State Tournament

KINGMAN – Paige Lucero capped her regular season career Saturday with another great finish.

The Lee Williams High School senior played all 18 holes to propel herself into first place at Verde Santa Fe Golf Course in Cornville, and also locked in the No. 7 seed heading into the Division II State Tournament starting Monday at Omni Tucson National.

“She’s played so well this year, she deserves it,” said Lady Vols head coach Haley Bradley. “For her to go (to state) four years in a row is impressive.”

While Bradley has no doubt played a role in helping Lucero accomplish that streak, she was quick to give the senior the credit that she is due.

“She’s her own person and she’s worked really hard on her own to come this far,” Bradley said. “I just give her a little push once in a while.”

That work ethic was on display Saturday as Lucero battled rainy conditions late in the day to finish with an 82. As a team, the Lady Vols were six strokes from taking first.

In other action last week, Lucero tallied a first-place finish (8-over 44) Wednesday to narrowly lead the Lady Vols to a victory with a 54-over 198. Lake Havasu was two strokes back with a 200.

Kaylee Moore finished fifth (14-over 50), while Brooke Lander and Paige Booth tied for sixth (16-over 52). Bella Bruno rounded out the top performers in ninth.

Lee Williams was back in action Thursday in Lake Havasu and took second as a team with a 50-over 194. Interestingly, Lake Havasu won the match by two strokes with a 48-over 192.

Lucero was the top finisher for the Lady Vols with a 9-over 45 for second, followed by Booth in third (10-over 46), Moore in sixth (14-over 50), Bruno in seventh (17-over 53) and Lander in a tie for eighth.

Kingman High’s Mikayla Peterson finished 11th.