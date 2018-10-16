Planning and Zoning looks to prevent ‘cookie-cutter’ subdivisions in Kingman

KINGMAN – In an effort to prevent “cookie-cutter” subdivisions in Kingman, the Planning and Zoning Commission has started discussing ways to introduce architectural variety to new single-family residences.

Rich Ruggles, planning services manager, explained there is exterior appearance criteria for single family dwellings and accessory structures, but that criteria does not address requirements for variations in floor plans, building elevations, material choices or color schemes.

“What we’re trying to achieve is a variety of architectural styles that add character and interest to a neighborhood,” Ruggles said.

Subdivisions with a single developer are most in danger of having a cookie-cutter appearance because using similar plans, paint schemes and landscape designs is cost efficient.

Ruggles said there have been 164 new single family home permits issued in the first half of 2018 as opposed to 102 in the first half of 2017. While the commission and City staff noted the cookie-cutter issue is not a huge problem for Kingman at the moment, commissioners are taking into account the increase in permits and looking ahead.

“I understand both sides,” said Commissioner Laurie DeVries. “As a community, you’re looking to change it up … as a builder, they’re going to try to do this as efficiently and cost effectively as possible. So there are two sides to that sword.”

The commission favored meeting with some of Kingman’s developers to discuss the issue before taking further action.