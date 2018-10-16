Walk Away From Drugs is Oct. 17

KINGMAN – The 12th annual Walk Away From Drugs march is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with starting points of Mother Road Harley-Davidson, Firefighters Memorial Park and Smith’s Food and Grocery.

The walk from Mother Road Harley Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave., will be .3 miles. The marches from Firefighters Memorial Park, 2001 Detroit Ave., and Smith’s Food and Drug, 3490 Stockton Hill Road, are both .9 miles. All three marches end at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., near the north softball fields.

Hot dogs and refreshments will be served at Centennial Park.

Information provided by the City of Kingman