Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
4:24 PM Tue, Oct. 16th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Walk Away From Drugs is Oct. 17

Participants in a previous Walk Away From Drugs event in Kingman.

Photo by JC Amberlyn.

Participants in a previous Walk Away From Drugs event in Kingman.

  • Originally Published: October 16, 2018 11:53 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The 12th annual Walk Away From Drugs march is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with starting points of Mother Road Harley-Davidson, Firefighters Memorial Park and Smith’s Food and Grocery.

    The walk from Mother Road Harley Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave., will be .3 miles. The marches from Firefighters Memorial Park, 2001 Detroit Ave., and Smith’s Food and Drug, 3490 Stockton Hill Road, are both .9 miles. All three marches end at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., near the north softball fields.

    Hot dogs and refreshments will be served at Centennial Park.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

    More like this story