Borrelli made a few alarming statements at this week’s Clean Elections debate

When asked about town halls, state Sen. Sonny Borrelli admitted he had not had any since being elected.

Later on while discussing Veteran’s healthcare, it was stated that there are vets living homeless in the desert of La Paz County and he stated:

“As far as La Paz County is concerned, we have veterans living out there (in the desert) by choice. Some of them just want to disengage. They don’t want to be brought in.”

Sen. Borrelli, they are not living there by choice. They are homeless in the desert because they have NO choice. These folks broken by war need health care, mental and emotional treatment and a path back to being happy productive members of our society. Have you, as a 22-year Marine vet, ever engaged these lost souls in any meaningful conversation?

When asked by the moderator, “What is your position on the support of women’s issues, especially the right to choose?” Borrelli answered, “... what? Repeat that again please?” Moderator – “What is your position on the support of women’s issues, especially the right to choose?” Borrelli’s answer, “... Right to choose ... what?” (Grinning) “Right to choose where to send their kids to school? Heh, heh, heh.”

When he heard the audience gasp he immediately became serious and first said he was for choice and a bit later said he was pro-life.

It seems we need a senator who represents all the people of our LD5.

Danny Baker

Kingman resident