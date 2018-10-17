Candidates David Garcia, David Brill in Kingman Friday morning

KINGMAN – Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia and Congressional District 4 Democratic candidate David Brill are making Kingman one of their stops on their two-day Town Hall Barnstorm Tour.

The gubernatorial and congressional hopefuls will be in Kingman from 7:45 – 9 a.m. Friday at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

“Listening and caring about people is at the heart of all I do,” Brill said in a press release. “It’s time to end the dysfunction in Washington. It’s time for us to listen and care again.”

Garcia also voiced his opinion in the release.

“We all need to be involved and invested in our state, and listening to people’s concerns helps this to happen.”

Starting Thursday, the two candidates will travel to 11 towns in the 4th Congressional District. They will start in Florence Thursday morning, and wrap up in Yuma Friday evening.

Information provided by the David Brill campaign