Dear Abby | Mother’s empty-nest syndrome becomes an unhealthy fixation

Dear Abby: I am suffering from a depression I think many mothers experience when they become empty nesters. Although my husband is supportive, I miss my 18-year-old so much. My husband and I have always wanted to live in a warmer climate, but he doesn’t like the humidity in Florida. We had planned to move to Arizona once my son went away to college, but now I’m having second thoughts because the drive to Arizona from Orlando is twice the distance, and I don’t think I can take his being that far away.

I have good job offers in Arizona, and family there as well, so I know it would be a healthier place for me to be. He will be in college in Orlando for the next five years, as he is in a master’s degree engineering program. Am I being overprotective? He’s my only son. I have real anxieties about this and have been seeing a counselor as well as my doctor, who prescribed a mild antidepressant. Is this normal? Should I stay put? Should I move? – Indecisive in Illinois

Dear Indecisive: While some degree of empty-nest syndrome is normal, what you are experiencing is not. Keep the conversation open with your husband about relocating to Arizona. Your son needs a chance to become independent as much as you need the time to allow it to happen.

Continue your counseling and meds. And while you’re at it, find a volunteer project so you won’t have time to sit and brood. With time, your anxiety will subside, and you will become less emotionally dependent upon your son – which will be healthier for both of you.

Dear Abby: These days you seem to hear from more and more people who are afraid of saying what needs to be said. I suspect it can be chalked up to the “be politically correct” nature of our country lately. But why is it that when people do speak their minds, others consider them rude? I let people know when they are disrespectful to me in public, and I don’t put up with being put down. Am I wrong in feeling that people who say mean things need to be immediately corrected? Or am I really being rude? – Farmgirl in Missouri

Dear Farmgirl: You are not wrong, and it is not rude. What you are being is assertive, which is a healthy personality trait. No one should have to accept as normal social interaction being made to feel “less than” in public. If someone has a bone to pick with you – and vice versa – it should be done in private.