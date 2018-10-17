Meeting of the Clean City Commission

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will tackle the creation of subcommittees, reusable bag distribution and America Recycles Day at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will continue discussing forming a recycling subcommittee and a beautification subcommittee. Those subcommittees would consist of two members of the CCC.

The commission will consider how and where to distribute reusable bags. The commission has in the past conducted reusable bag giveaways at local grocery stores.

America Recycles Day is Nov. 15, and the commission will discuss sponsoring a poster and essay contest. However, it may not be able to do so seeing as the day in question is quickly approaching.

Other topics on the agenda include promoting public participation in community cleanup events and commissioner appointments.

Information provided by the City of Kingman