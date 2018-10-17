Speed Crafting at Annie’s Art Attic

KINGMAN – Annie’s Art Attic is offering five fall-themed crafts at its Speed Crafting workshop scheduled for Saturday, with benefits set to go to Kingman 66 Special Olympic athletes.

There will be two sessions of speed crafting Saturday, one from 10 a.m. to noon and the other from 1-3 p.m. Those interested in saving money can pay the in-advance fee of $25 by contacting Annie’s Art Attic at 928-279-1649, and then taking payment to the store at 2575 Northern Ave. The charge is $30 if attendees wait until the day of the event to pay.

Crafts will be taught by art attic artists. They include making scented bath scrubs, a glass owl decorative project, a fall-button tree where attendees will use buttons and jewelry to decorate a tree losing its leaves, a set of four felt coasters and decorative fall-themed plate chargers.

“So they get a lot for $30,” said Annie Fuller, owner of the attic. “They’re going to walk away with five beautiful fall-themed gifts they can give away or keep.”

Finger foods will also be served at the workshop. Space is limited to about 15 people per session, so Fuller encourages anyone interested in participating to contact the attic as soon as possible.