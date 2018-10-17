When building neighborhoods, don’t forget about safety

City Council members and City zoning department have shown they are on a quest to increase the population without regard to safety or proper placement and planning of roads and homes.

This has to do with the homes south of Hualapai Mountain Road, and the question is, does the city still plan on building more homes closer to the Slaughter House Canyon Cliff area?

It is very unassuming. In the future it does not seem that the greed to make more money for their salaries or to hire more of their friends or family onto the City rolls is worth the cost even now.

Forgive me for writing like this as I suppose I could word it differently. I was just thinking of the future headline on the front page, “3-year-old wanders over cliff behind Montana Street home; City Council knew risks years before.” How can you not know things about the area?

I guess they can always put nets or air pillows (like the jumping houses rented for kids parties) below the cliffs, but then there is still the risk of folks breaking their necks with those. What is it – a 35 – to 50-some feet of free fall in most of the area?

Or is this not a concern to anyone?

I don’t want to see it blocked off where no one can get good pictures, however, maybe it should be made like a number of trails and other places of interest that should be preserved and kept safe for tourists to visit without further development creeping in and spoiling it.

Robert Palmer

Kingman