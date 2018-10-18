Event Calendar | October 19, 2018

TODAY

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

MC4 Gaming, Pet Food Drive

2 - 6 p.m. at Mohave Community College/Neal Campus 1971 Jagerson Ave. 928-692-3015.

Drive-In Movie

7:30 p.m. at Southside Park 1001 Buchanan St. 928-757-7919.

SATURDAY

Route 66 Rattler Race

9 a.m. at the Monolith Gardens, Coyote Pass Trailhead just off N. Hwy93 just out of Kingman. 760-447-2029.

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.

Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

Pumpkin Patch Day

9 - 11 a.m. at “Dig It” Community Garden 2301 Lillie Ave. 928-530-8072.

Kingman Junior Rodeo

9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357.

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

8:30 a.m. at the Bonelli House 430 E. Spring St. 928-753-3499.

Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-2778.

Speed Crafting

10 a.m. - noon, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Annie’s Art Attic 2575 Northern Ave. 928-303-9008.

Young Eagles Flight Rally

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the EEA Flight Hangar 4560 Flightline Dr. 702-335-0764.

Quilt Exhibit

1 - 5 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Art 400 W. Beale St. 928-753-3195.

Community Orchestra Concert

3 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. 928-753-3902.

SUNDAY

Free AZ CCW Class for single mothers

Noon - 5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road Suite 1. Free for mothers, open to public, $65 if KDM mentioned. Limted Seats. 928-263-0071.