Get ready for Operation Christmas Child

KINGMAN – Start filling shoeboxes with gifts as it’s that time of year again for the community to come together and ensure children have a Merry Christmas through Operation Christmas Child.

OCC works to better the lives of children throughout the world by providing them with gift-filled shoeboxes. According to an OCC press release, these children have been affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine, and many have never received a gift.

Operation Christmas Child will open its Kingman location for shoebox gift collections during National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19. Shoeboxes should be filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Kingman volunteers aim to collect more than 7,000 gifts for the project, which has a global goal of reaching 11 million children.

People can take their shoebox gifts to First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road. Drop-off hours are from 9 - 11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Nov. 12; 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 13; 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 14; 10-11 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m. Nov. 15; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 1 - 3 p.m. Nov. 18; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19.

Information provided by Operation Christmas Child