Human remains found near Virgin River Gorge

ARIZONA STRIP – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case of two sets of human remains found in the desert near the Virgin River Gorge in the Arizona Strip area.

Dispatchers received a call Monday of human remains found and MCSO detectives responded to the area.

With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Response Team, a thorough investigation of the area has been conducted over the last four days.

All evidence located has been sent to the FBI Crime Lab for scientific examination to determine the identities of the remains.

This investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office