KHS Bulldogs keep getting contributions after fundraiser

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School Athletics department received a tremendous amount of donations during the Graves U-Haul First Responder’s Luncheon.

Graves U-Haul partnered up with KHS to help raise money for various athletic equipment that is needed by the school. More than $8,500 was raised for the Bulldogs.

“The day of the event, it was great. A lot of people showed up and had over 150 plates served,” said Tuesday Simmons of Graves U-Haul.

John Venenga, vice principal and athletic director at KHS, said he can’t thank Mike Simmons and Justin DeCoudres from Graves U-Haul enough.

Preston Investments was a big contributor to the fundraiser by donating the $8,000 baseball scoreboard.

Venenga said that even though the fundraiser is over, he is still getting people who want to contribute and donate to the school.

“People are still contributing to the cause and that’s fantastic,” Venenga said.

Simmons of Graves U-Haul would like to thank The Garlic Clove, Pepsi, Coke, Steve Levin of KGMN radio, Preston Investments, Scott Dunton of Dunton Motors, and Dan’s Auto Salvage.