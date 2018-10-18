Letter | Bravo to the KDM for positive Trump columns

Kudos to the Daily Miner. On Sept. 27, while visiting relatives in Kingman, I picked up the morning paper and was pleasantly surprised when I opened it to the Opinion section.



There were actually two columns that were not badmouthing President Donald Trump.



Ben Shapiro told about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the tough time the “left” gave him, and although he didn’t say it, they were only trying to waste time and give President Trump and the Republicans a bad time with their lies. Michael Reagan told how the media treated former President Barack Obama like he was a genius when all he did was divide the country and screw up everything he touched, but it ignores President Trump.

But the reason I am so thankful for the Daily Miner is 90 percent of all newspapers (I have been told) and 95 percent of all TV news channels are owned and operated by liberals. I do know that if that is true here in the middle of the country, Kansas, but the TV stations especially are badmouthing President Trump and totally ignoring all the good things he is doing.

If the Democrats would leave him alone, he will make America great again.

I pray that all the decent people will vote to keep him in office for at least four more years after 2020.

Robert E. Brown

Cherryvale, Kansas