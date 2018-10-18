Letter | K-9 Foundation grateful for help, could use more

I would like to express my gratitude to the community of Kingman.

I have lived here for 14 years. Until I became a member of the Board of the Mohave County Sheriffs K-9 Foundation, I never knew what a caring and generous town I lived in. I am overwhelmed by the support the K-9 Foundation has received from our fellow townsmen. I ask for additional support for our car show Nov. 4 and any additional donations you could help us with. Please call 928-303-1596. God Bless our town.



Ray McCool

Kingman resident