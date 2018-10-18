Obituary | Nancy Pippin

Oct. 2, 1944 – Oct. 15 ,2018

Nancy was born in Girard, Pennsylvania, to George Sr. and Nellie (Yuhas) Bucho. She was a loving wife, incredible mother and will be remembered for being a sweet woman who laughed a lot, who dearly loved her family and cats, and who had a special gift for growing vegetables and making chicken soup with matzaballs.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 29 years, Landon Pippin, her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Raymond Loun, her stepdaughter and husband, Carol and Andrew Norvelle, her stepson Robert Pippin and his wife, Dee, her grandchildren, Culler and Chayan, and her step-grandchildren,George Jr., Margaret, Danny, Donna, and Andy.

At Nancy’s request, there will be no funeral services. Friends and Family may join together in a small gathering to celebrate her life, which will be announced in the future.