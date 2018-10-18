Prep Roundup: Vols, Bulldogs swimmers host Cibola at Centennial Pool

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams and Kingman high school swim teams continued their season Tuesday against Cibola High School at Centennial Pool.

“It was a very cold night and I would like to say hats off to all of the swimmers for their intense dedication to the sport,” said Lee Williams head coach Caleb Presnal.

Lee Williams’ Diego Narvarte swam a 1:17.09 in the 100-yard breaststroke for first, while he added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:10.19).

For the Lady Vols, Amelia Brackett was first in the 100 butterfly at 1:28.45 and second in the 100 backstroke at 1:28.64.

Brackett also teamed with Elizabeth Hall, Katherine Cornelsen and Jocelyn Graffius for first in the 200 freestyle relay (2:20.10).

Cornelsen added a third-place finish in the 200 Individual Medley at 3:47.27, while Arin Puaa was fourth (3:52.27). Cornelsen was second in the 500 free (8:23.25) and Graffius was third in the 100 free at 1:20.81.

Lee Williams’ Emily Munson was third in the 50 free at 36.56, followed by Kingman’s Christine McIver in fourth (40.40) and teammate Elaura MacCharles in fifth at 46.11.

McIver added a third-place finish in the 200 free (3:11.22), while the Lady Bulldogs also had Cora Jessup take fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:55.72).

In the 200 free, Chris Marcus (3:09.90) and Cameron Matthews (3:38.64) finished second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, William Rogers was second in the 100 free (1:06.40), followed by Robert Gluschenko in third (1:07.34).

Rogers was also third in third in the 200 IM (3:08.47), followed by Brian Presnal in fourth (4:11.87).

In the 50 free, Gluschenko was second at 28.28 and Seth Golez took fourth at 29.78.

Golez added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke at 1:29.35.

Lee Williams’ Treven Gravell took third in the 500 free (9:40.84) and Cameron Matthews was fourth at 10:15.82.

The Bulldogs and Vols are back in action Friday, Oct. 26 at the Colorado River Championships in Cibola.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, Chino Valley 0

At Chino Valley, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team bounced back from its first region loss with a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-9, 25-19) of the 33rd-ranked Lady Cougars.

The No. 16 ranked Lady Tigers (12-2, 7-1 3A West Region) host No. 25 ranked Lee Williams (7-8, 4-6 4A Grand Canyon Region) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Estrella 3, Lee Williams 0

At Estrella Foothills, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team dropped its second straight match in a 3-0 setback against the No. 8 ranked Lady Wolves (12-3, 6-0 4A Southwest).

The Lady Vols make the short trip Saturday night to Kingman Academy.