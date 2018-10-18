Ryan Avenue fire claims pets, displaces family

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a single-wide mobile home fire around 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Ryan Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the mobile home, and an offensive attack was initiated.

The residence sustained heavy damage and several pets died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported and the estimated dollar loss is $24,000.

The displaced residents were assisted by American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation by NACFD.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District