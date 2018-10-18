Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
5:48 PM Thu, Oct. 18th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Ryan Avenue fire claims pets, displaces family

A single-home mobile home caught fire Sunday on Ryan Avenue and several pets perished in the fire that caused $24,000 in damage. Nobody was injured. (COURTESY PHOTO)

A single-home mobile home caught fire Sunday on Ryan Avenue and several pets perished in the fire that caused $24,000 in damage. Nobody was injured. (COURTESY PHOTO)

  • Originally Published: October 18, 2018 4:51 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a single-wide mobile home fire around 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Ryan Avenue.

    Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the mobile home, and an offensive attack was initiated.

    The residence sustained heavy damage and several pets died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported and the estimated dollar loss is $24,000.

    The displaced residents were assisted by American Red Cross.

    The fire remains under investigation by NACFD.

    Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District

    More like this story