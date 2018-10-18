UniSource provides grants to local nonprofits

KINGMAN – UniSource Energy Services provides more than power. They awarded $80,000 in grants to 39 nonprofit organizations in Coconino, Mohave, Navajo, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties.

In Kingman, eight organizations were awarded $16,750 in grants. Kingman Area Food Bank was one of the organizations to receive $3,500 in grant money.

Catherine Walker, executive director for the Kingman Area Food Bank said the money will go to purchasing food items.

“UniSource has come through providing assistance to the food bank for many years,” she said.

UniSource directs its annual community investment programs and services that have a great impact for improving childhood education, protecting and conserving the environment, and meeting the needs of limited-income and underserved residents.

“This year’s Community Impact Grants will help worthwhile organizations provide food, shelter, clothing and counseling for our most vulnerable residents, educate youth in math and science and protect our environment,” David G. Hutchens, UniSource president and CEO said.

Other local awardees are Arizona Youth Partnership, $2,000 for its Hands Up program that serves homeless youth; Cornerstone Mission Project, $3,000, to meet the basic needs of homeless youth; Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, $1,750, to help and serve homeless veterans.

Kingman Academy of Learning, $2,500, for its STEM education; Kingman Aid to Abused People, $2,000, to help victims of elder, domestic and sexual abuse, and bullying; Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, $1,000, for its search and rescue efforts; and Kingman Mohave Lion’s Club, $1,000, to fund vision screening equipment.