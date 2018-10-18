Woman allegedly chokes and bites victim, booked in jail

FORT MOHAVE – A business owner in Fort Mohave had a rough night.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jessica Ellen Ling, 25, of Fort Mohave, after responding to a call at approximately midnight Wednesday to a business in the 5400 block of Highway 95 in a reference to an assault.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the victim, who told deputies Ling entered the business and choked him from behind and bit the back of his neck. He broke the hold and asked her to leave.

The victim further stated that Ling exited the business and started going through the items in the bed of his truck, retrieved a tool, and used the tool to break the side window.

Ling left the property when the victim let her know that law enforcement had been.

Deputies reported that witnesses confirmed the victim’s allegations. They then responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Valencia Road and made contact with Ling. She denied choking the victim.

Jessica Ellen Ling was arrested for aggravated assault per domestic violence. She was booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office