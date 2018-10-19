Prep Volleyball: Sahawneh, Monson play their final home match for Lady Vols

KINGMAN - All seasons must come to an end, but that doesn’t take away from the emotions of seniors stepping on their home floor for the final time in front of family and friends.

That time came Thursday night for Ashley Sahawneh and Kaira Monson, but the Lee Williams High School volleyball duo looked beyond the 3-0 setback (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) to No. 14 ranked Bradshaw Mountain on Senior Night.

“It has been a great season,” Sahawneh said. “We have a really good team – a strong team. We all work together really well. We all love each other. No one really has any attitudes at all, which is really nice for a team. We just trust each other and trust is the most important thing. That’s really helped us this season.”

Monson shared the same feelings and mentioned how important supporting each other has paid dividends throughout the year.

“We have a lot of fun together,” Monson said. “When we play on the court, we work hard. And when we lose, then we lose, but we always try to pick each other back up.”

That bond is especially important for Sahawneh as she’s played on varsity for three years and thrived to be a strong role model to the underclassmen.

“As a senior I try to step up and lead the team,” Sahawneh said. “I’ve been on the team the longest, so I really wanted to lead the team – just help them and pick them up. And bunch of the other girls have picked up the team, too, and helped them in positive ways.”

The Lady Vols’ closeness undoubtedly stems from the time they spend together during the season and Monson took a moment to reflect on her time with her teammates.

“Probably the bus rides home are my favorite (memories),” she said. “We’d talk about our favorite cartoons and our childhood – we’d really bond together as a team. It's just amazing.”

Meanwhile, Sahawneh’s favorite time with her teammates was a trip to the Estrella Tournament last season.

“I will cherish that memory forever,” she said.

Sahawneh will also likely treasure the final time on her home floor with the Lady Vols, even if it was a loss to the Lady Bears (10-5, 7-3 4A Grand Canyon Region).

With that being said, No. 25 ranked Lee Williams (7-9, 4-7) quickly put a first-set loss in the rearview mirror and rallied back for a 10-5 advantage in the second. Unfortunately, the Lady Vols couldn’t hold on and Bradshaw Mountain slowly worked its way back to tie it, 13-13.

A back-and-forth battle ensued and it appeared the Lady Vols were in good shape with a 20-18 lead, but the Lady Bears once again roared back to take a 24-21 advantage with three straight points.

Lee Williams showed more heart in the third set, but couldn’t find a way to stay alive in the sweep.

“The first set we did have some hiccups, but we knew that we wanted to fight,” Sahawneh said. “It was our last home game. And for me and Kaira, it’s our last game playing in the Lee Williams gym. So we knew that we needed to give it our all and fight for what we love and the sport that we love.”