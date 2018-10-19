Remains found near Arizona-Utah border may be missing couple

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — The family of an Arizona couple who went missing nine months ago says their remains may have been found.

The Mohave County Sheriff's office says two sets of human remains were found this week near the Arizona-Utah border around the Virgin River Gorge.

Authorities say all evidence is now at an FBI crime lab.

Jerry and Susan McFalls, both 62, were last heard from on Jan. 11. Investigators say their phones, identifications and other personal items were still inside their Littlefield home.

Their son and daughter-in-law, who live in Davis County, Utah, told KSL-TV in Salt Lake City they were asked to expedite dental records.

A spokeswoman for the Mohave County sheriff declined to comment Friday.

Jerry McFalls, Jr. says the gorge is only a few miles from their home.

