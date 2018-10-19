Volunteerism - a precious resource we cannot afford to lose

Many seniors have had fulfilling lives - got married, raised a family and, at the same time, were able to have successful careers prior to retiring.

Most seniors have “entered” the golden years and may feel they are now missing out on something. Many of them have resigned themselves to the fact of just sitting around the home and are watching life go by. There is an empty void in their lives and hearts they can’t figure out how to fill.

The time has come for those inactive seniors to get up off the sofas, out of their recliner chairs, and get involved. There is life after raising a family and after retiring. It is called giving back to the community by volunteering time to those in need.

Numerous businesses, churches, charities, nonprofit organizations and even government agencies that would love to have senior citizens help them by volunteering. When volunteering, it does not necessarily have to be eight hours a day, five days a week job. It can be as little as a couple hours at a time or as many hours as volunteers want to invest in the community. It is up to the volunteers as to how many hours they want to donate.

It would be a daunting task to mention every charity, nonprofit organization and place that needs volunteers. Here are a few diversified organizations (not necessarily more important than any other) that are well worth mentioning and they are in need for this most precious resource – volunteering your time. They are:

Kingman Regional Medical Center

Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services is looking for caring, compassionate people with time on their hands and a desire to make a difference. Its volunteers range in ages from 14 through the young 80s.

Some of the many volunteers positions available at KRMC include: nursing unit team volunteers to provide comfort and support for their patients; courtesy cart drivers, providing courtesy shuttle service on the KRMC campus; gift shop retail clerks; information desks; escorting and transporting patients; and volunteers in most other areas of KRMC.

For information about volunteering at KRMC, contact Kelli Truver at 928-692-4673.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for citizens who are interested in becoming a member of the posse, which is a team of trained citizens who volunteer their time to assist the sheriff’s office with non-enforcement duties and services.



The volunteer work performed by posse members allow deputies the time to focus on crime prevention and enforcement of state and county laws. Posse members do not take law enforcement action, carry weapons or make arrests.

As a member of the MCSO’s Posse, volunteers will take pride in knowing they are making a difference in their community by assisting in reducing crime and helping to create a positive relationship with members of the community and the sheriff’s office.

Posse members receive training in crime prevention, introduction to law, driver awareness, patrol procedures, traffic control and radio communications. Interested citizens must meet the following qualifications; 18 years of age or older have a positive attitude toward law enforcement, possess good moral character, have a good driving record, must have no felony convictions, must be a current U.S. citizen, have a valid Arizona driver’s license, pass a background check and pass an oral board.

For more information about the MCSO Posse or volunteering, stop by the sheriff’s office in Kingman, 600 W. Beale Street, and pick up an application and/or call Deputy Troy Schmotzer at 928-753-0756.

Cornerstone Mission Project

The Cornerstone Mission Project is multifaceted non-profit organization that includes Kingman AZ Homeless Shelter, Men's Shelter, feeding the hungry in Mohave County, and Arizona Soup Kitchen.

“Our facility has the capability of housing up to 30 men, and 11 women and children,” said Executive Director Lisa Beauchamp. “We prepare and serve between 70 and 100 meals each day for walk-ins in need of a hot meal. We are really in desperate need for people to work in the soup kitchen. We only had eight days of volunteer cooks available last month, and the staff members had to jump into the role of cooks to fill the void of not enough volunteer cooks.

Cornerstone Mission Project is continually in the need for volunteers to help complete their mission. The volunteers needed include: front desk persons; errand runners; a person to help run the clothing closet; drivers for Diana's Faith House; Narcotics Anonymous Facilitator; and Christian 12 Step Facilitator at Men's Shelter.

For more information, call Lisa Beauchamp at 928-757-1535.

For The Luv Of Paws

The domestic animal rescue and sanctuary For The Luv Of Paws is one of the many animal shelters in northwest Mohave County.

The rescue and sanctuary currently has the capacity of housing 120 cats and 60 dogs.

“We take in domestic animals that are no longer wanted by families, rescue animals from various county animal shelters, owner surrenders and strays,” said Cherie DaLynn, founder, director and treasurer Cherie DaLynn.

There is a constant need for volunteers help with For The Luv Of Paws. Its needs are: walking, brushing, bathing dogs; cat care; cleaning catteries, food/water, litter boxes; interacting with cats; blaze trails for dog walking; grounds keeping; and unpacking, inventorying, boxing donations; helping out at Paws-itively Charming, the thrift shop in downtown Kingman; at adoption events; cat care for the cats in residence at the Kingman Petco store; and other volunteer programs at The Luv Of Paws.

For more information, call Cherie DaLynn at 928-897-7304.

Various Senior Citizen’s Centers & Organizations

Just about every senior citizen centers and organizations are always seeking of volunteers to help out. They include, but are not limited to: Katherine Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman – 928-757-2778; Bullhead City Senior Center – 928-763-0193; Lake Havasu Senior Center – 928-453-0715; and Golden Shores Senior Center – 928-768-2421.

Mohave County Library District

If seniors would like to help at one of the county’s libraries, they should contact the library in their respective area. The Mohave County Library District has 10 locations and include: Kingman – 928-692-2665; Bullhead City – 928-758-0714; Lake Havasu City – 928-453-0718; Chloride – 928-565-2200; Dolan Springs – 928-767-4292; Golden Shores/Topoc – 928-768-2235; Golden Valley – 928-565-2989; Meadview – 928-564-2535; South Mohave Valley – 928-768-1151; and Valle Vista – 928-692-7662.

There are numerous other fraternal, civic and government agencies, non-profit organizations, in addition to churches that are more than willing to accept help from volunteers. It doesn’t take much effort to find a place that needs help, pick up a phone book and be part of the volunteer force that makes a difference.

If seniors have some spare time on their hands and want to put it to good use, why not volunteer at one of the many churches, non-profit organizations and community-based businesses that are in need of volunteers. They do not necessarily have to donate their time at one of the aforementioned organizations in need of volunteers. It is a personal choice of the senior.

Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.

About The Author: Butch Meriwether is a retired United States Marine and freelance photojournalist who dedicates his free time helping charities, non-profit organizations and others publicize their good deeds. He is also the volunteer photographer and public information officer for the Golden Valley Fire District and is a member of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Kingman Unit.