The Mohave Community College mascot Boomer is inviting children and families to his Spooktacular Fall Carnival from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Buildings 200 and 300 will be transformed into a safe and fun Halloween event to kick off the trick or treat season with Boomer. Candy, games and fun activities are all included.

For more information call 1-866-664-2832.