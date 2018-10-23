Community View | Zoning of South Kingman

I observed the deliberations of the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission this month concerning the change of zoning for those areas south of Andy Devine Avenue in downtown Kingman and came away shocked at the language used in the discussion pertaining to this area.



It smacked of Redlining. This term to all real estate professionals means directing potential customers away from an area they find in some way undesirable. Discussions such as what took place in this City Planning and Zoning meeting are not only illegal, but could cause the City to lose potential grants and funding for future development.

There are still historic homes in this area. One was the John and Amy Neal home on Topeka Street, which at that time was the center of Kingman. Anyone familiar with this area and its history will know that a variety of homes of all ages, some built at the time Kingman was first developing, and many in the l930s, still exist in what was the south half of Kingman in the early years. The first home I remember for our Reichardt family was on South Fourth Street.

As was disclosed in the planning for this area, the entire original town site of Kingman was subdivided into 25 foot lots. Over the years, both private owners and developers have managed to merge these into usable building size lots for home sites, multiple housing and commercial usages.

The question before the P & Z Commission was whether to allow construction of new housing on a lot of a 50 foot width size. The citywide cleanup of many older homes and lots throughout Kingman has left a quantity of vacant lots available for development within the confines of this area. Most of those are 50 foot lots.

Although many areas of our community are zoned for 60 foot, 75 foot or larger building sites, in order to utilize these vacant lots and begin a beneficial redevelopment of this area, it would only be wise to start bringing this historic area into the vision of Kingman and what it can be, with the approval to proceed with what is available and allow construction to begin on these existing and available lots. To deny this today is to allow narrow and outdated thinking to govern the future of Kingman.

This question and the fact that this area is currently zoned to allow mobile homes is what caused the meeting to turn into the “not in Kingman’s front yard” discussion this week.

Since most areas around Kingman that allow mobile homes (many of which are in the county) do not limit the age of a mobile to be installed. The results in many cases has been thoughtless landowners bringing in many old and dilapidated unit, establishing them as rentals that create the eyesores referred to by a commission member during the discussion.

Our City of Kingman does not have to allow this to happen. It could just as well happen on a 60 foot lot as a 50 foot lot. First, Kingman can limit the age of any unit to a new or one of limited age. Newer mobile or manufactured homes are just that; a home built at another site and moved onto a prepared lot.

Yes, we as citizens can ask our City to raise the standards to exceed the limited standards of the county and with the use of a Uniform Building Code bring the South Kingman area into a desirable and affordable housing place we so badly need today.