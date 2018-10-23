Free Halloween photo and candy for kids

KINGMAN –

360 Media Productions will be providing a free digital photo Halloween night of local little ghosts, goblins and other characters.



Parents can bring their kids from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 360 Media Productions, 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Suite 7. We will be taking a free professional digital photo of your children in their Halloween costume.

Digital photos will be emailed to you the following day. This is a great opportunity to share a professional photo of your child with friends and family. A parent or guardian must be present.

For more information, call Charles Black at 928-605-2087 or send an email to info@360mediaproductions.com.