Holiday group wants Locomotive Park put in another light

KINGMAN – The community and the City of Kingman are coming together for the holidays to light up one of the City’s most popular attractions, Locomotive Park.

“The idea is to decorate as many trees as we get light donations for,” Steve Redman said.

He likened the effort to what has been accomplished with Glendale Glitters. Redman said what started as a small group donating lights has become a huge annual event for Glendale that draws a substantial crowd each year.

“And it just started with a few trees, so that’s kind of like where we’re at,” he said.

Scott McCoy said the City has traditionally lit up a tree at the City Complex for the holidays. While the complex will still be decorated, the majority of those lights will be placed at Locomotive Park this year.

“What better place is there than lighting Locomotive Park?” McCoy asked, noting that the Parade of Lights begins in that area.

The City is only accepting indoor and outdoor UL approved LED lights, preferably new light donations of 50- to 60-foot strands. McCoy said the locomotive itself will be lit up, as will the surrounding trees as long as there are enough donations.

“To light one of those trees, because they’re so mature, probably would take 20 strands just to do the trunks because each wrap is 7 or 8 feet around some of those trees down there,” McCoy explained.

The more light donations received, the more the City can do with its decoration of the park, McCoy said.

McCoy described the goal of the effort as being to “make it the bright spot of downtown Kingman.”

Light donations can be taken to the Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 3333 Harrison St. Donations will be accepted until the end of the month.

More information can be found on the Facebook page Light Locomotive Park, 2018.