Horoscopes | October 24, 2018

Birthdays: Shenae Grimes, 29; Eliza Taylor, 29; B.D. Wong, 58; Kevin Kline, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do. Deter others from taking advantage of you or pressuring you to take care of their responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let someone’s bad mood or temper get in the way. Bring about change that encourages you to be a better person.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Protect against being used or letting someone involve you in gossip that could end up hurting your reputation. Say little and listen carefully to what’s being said.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your input will encourage others to support your actions and pitch in. The connections you make will lead to an unusual opportunity that should not be ignored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s important to keep your distance from anyone showing signs of bad behavior or indulgence. Problems with relationships should be handled without letting emotions like anger take over.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Communication is the road to success. Take pride in what you do, and you’ll gain respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you need to accomplish, and put a plan in place that will limit anyone’s meddling. A change of heart will lead to an adjustment that will settle your emotions and point you in a direction that is better for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Showing confidence in those around you will encourage the same in return. Teamwork will help you achieve what you set out to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look past any differences you have with others, but don’t forget the past. A change in your inner circle will help you establish a stable lifestyle with less stress and pressure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bring about the changes that make you happy. Say what’s on your mind; you’ll be able to persuade others to help you to turn your ideas into something concrete.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a wait-and-see approach to handling money, legal and health issues. Do your research instead of listening to someone who claims to know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t neglect your personal papers. Love and romance will change your life.