Lee Williams pays tribute to family, military in ‘Do Not Go Gentle’

Family. A short, simple word that can contain so much complexity.

Parents who misunderstand their children, children who misinterpret their parents, a sense of regret or guilt over saying something callous, all magnified tenfold by grief and mourning.

All of these themes, and all of the complexity that is family, come to life in Lee Williams High School’s production of “Do Not Go Gentle,” a play by Susan Zeder.

Even with a cast of only six people, the production doesn’t feel small. Perhaps it is the larger than life characters or the relatable family dynamics. From a son struggling to connect with his mother, to his daughter drifting away from him, just about every aspect of this small family can be understood by the audience.

The whole play is set in the house of the deceased matriarch, Lillian, who died of a heart attack in her living room. Her son, Windsor, an Air Force officer, and his daughter, Kelly, flew back from Germany to assist in the estate sale. Windsor has a 48-hour leave and fully intends to have everything sorted by the end of it.

By looking through the items Lillian has collected over the years, the audience is transported through this family’s life, from the eccentric Lillian to her stoic son Windsor to his anxious daughter Kelly.

We learn from these items that Lillian lost her husband in World War II in the Philippines, she learned to dislike the military for taking him away from her, and Windsor sought out to join the Air Force in order to have structure in his life.

We see Kelly regretting the last things she said to her grandmother and how that affects her when in the house, as well as how much her and her father butt heads. The even-tempered Aunt Joanna tries to defuse tensions and show Windsor how much his mother did care about him and his life.

This production will pull at heart strings and will hit home for many families, especially those with military members.

“For me personally, this is like a tribute to my grandmother and to my family, who are all military,” said Sarah Kucharek, Lee Williams CTE technical theater teacher.

The cast and crew is largely young, as a huge class of seniors graduated last year, Kucharek said. However, their age does not show. The characters are well portrayed, and actors give a performance that belies their inexperience.

Art is a huge staple in the play. Lillian and Kelly are both artists and free spirits. Samantha Bea Bennett really brought the play to life, along with the rest of the artistry crew. There is enough freedom for the audience to interpret on their own, but enough structure to lead the audience through the experience.

It’s a play about family, and all the archetypes in a family. Struggling to connect with family members, and not really being able to, it is simply a play about life.

The play opens Thursday at the LWHS auditorium, and performances will continue through Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., house seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and the curtains go up at 7 p.m. Run time is approximately 90 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $5 for general admission.

Outside the auditorium there will be a small gallery for all of the concept designs, including those produced by Bennett, for the production.