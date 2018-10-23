Mission Bank announces new board member

KINGMAN – Darrell Lautaret, Mission Bank President and CEO, announced the appointment of Mike Merrigan to the Mission Bank Board of Directors.

“I believe Mike’s success as a business owner and his commitment to his community and the growth of small business will make him a great addition to our bank’s board,” Lautaret said.

Merrigan was born in Minnesota and raised in Bullhead City, where he graduated from Mohave High School, and still resides there with his wife, Valorie, and three sons; Daniel, Clay, and Bryce. Daniel and Clay are currently attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, and Valorie works at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center as the principal where their youngest son, Bryce, is currently a student.

A skilled entrepreneur, Merrigan started his first business at 16 years old when he opened his own chain of video stores, laundromats, and car washes. In 2006, Merrigan partnered with his brothers, Joey and Deano, to bring a family run furniture business, Mattressland and Furniture, to Fort Mohave. The furniture store has since expanded into the Bullhead City and Kingman markets. Merrigan also owns several real estate corporations in Texas.

Mike is very involved with the community and sponsors several educational and sports driven programs, and prides himself in keeping business local and family run.

As operations manager, Mike is present and involved in every aspect of his corporations and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Information provided by Mission Bank