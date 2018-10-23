Obituary | Jeremy Scott Standlee

Jeremy Scott Standlee, age 42, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 19, 2018, at Joan & Diana Hospice Home in Kingman, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeremy was born Nov. 6, 1975 at Kingman Regional Medical Center, the son of Debra and Joe Standlee.

Jeremy is survived by his three children; Brandon Standlee, Morgan Standlee, and Ryiah Standlee, his parents; Debra and Joe Standlee, his grandpa; Andrew Bowers, two brothers; Shawn Standlee and Brian Standlee and his wife, Julie, their four children; Tyler, Emma, Michael, and Bridget, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jeremy lit up every room with his exuberant smile and great sense of humor. He always knew what to say and how to say it to make you feel just like family. Jeremy took pride in being a father to his three beautiful children and loved everyone like every day was his last.

Please come celebrate Jeremy’s life with us at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Family Bible Church in Kingman, Arizona. A reception will immediately follow services for family and friends.

We hope you join us in sharing memories of him and celebrating the life of Jeremy Scott Standlee.