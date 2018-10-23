Obituary | Nancy Pippin

Oct. 2,1944 – Oct. 15, 2018

Nancy was born in Girard, Pennsylvania to George Sr. and Nellie (Yuhas) Bucho. She was a loving wife and incredible mother, and will be remembered for being a sweet woman who laughed a lot, who dearly loved her family and cats, and who had a special gift for growing vegetables and making chicken soup with matza balls.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Landon Pippin of 29 years, her daughter and son-in-law; Laura and Raymond Loun, her stepdaughter and husband; Carol and Andrew Norvelle, her stepson; Robert Pippin and his wife, Dee, her grandchildren; Culler and Chayan, and her step-grandchildren; Jessinia Lynn, Lauren Ashleigh, John Douglas and Hannah Ruth, and her siblings; George Jr., Margaret, Danny, Donna and Andy.

At Nancy’s request there will be no funeral services. Friends and family may join together in a small gathering to celebrate her life, which will be announced in the future.