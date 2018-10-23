Obituary | Stella Easter Baxter

March 2, 1924 – Oct. 20, 2018

Stella was born in March 1924 in Chelmsford Essex, England.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Issac and Sonia Easter, her husband; Bill Baxter, brothers; Jim and Tony Easter, sister; Vera Latimer, daughter-in-law; Judith Baxter, and grandson; Kristopher Baxter.

Stella was a World War II bride and married Bill Baxter in June 1944 until his death. She and her family have resided in Mohave County for over 70 years. Stella taught ballet, tap and ballroom dancing to hundreds of youth for over 60 years.

She is survived by her sons; Micheal Charles (Paula), and Anthony James (Linda) Baxter, grandchildren; Tammi (Don) Doughty and Billy Jack (Krystel) Baxter. She also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

May she rest in peace for eternity – God bless.