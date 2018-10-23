Prep Cross Country: Bland’s record day leads Lady Vols to first-place finish at Ray Gomez Invite

KINGMAN – Darleen Bland had to deal with a little adversity Saturday, but the Lee Williams High School senior overcame it to finish at 21:25.60 for first place at the Ray Gomez Invite in Bullhead City.

“Darleen Bland ran a personal-record time even after being directed the wrong way for a few meters,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “She keeps battling her opponents and coming out on top.”

Bland wasn’t the only Lady Vols runner to step up though, as Alexis Hecker finished in second (21:32.80), followed by Alize Hecker in seventh (22:37.60), Kylie Cantrell in 12th (24:09.20) and Shayla Mayberry in 15th.

The Lady Vols' five top-15 finishers were good enough for first place with 26 points, while Lake Havasu took second with 38.

“The girls were able to run with a little more determination and get the win back from Havasu – they looked good,” Abraham said. “The girls are going to need to work hard, but qualifying for state should happen.”

Kingman’s Jimena Lopez led the Lady Bulldogs in eighth (23:11:30), followed by Tatum Radar in 16th (24:34.60) and Julia Ostberg in 18th. Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez was 21st.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, narrowly came up short as a team as they finished second with 38 points. Lake Havasu won the invite with 31.

The Lee Williams duo of Zach Tempert (18:05.30) and Cayden Robles (18:15.40) led the Vols in third and fourth place, respectively.

Kingman Academy’s Elijah Davis took 10th (18:41.90), while Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell was 11th (18:51.90).

Kingman’s Christian Yazzie (19:39.60) and Xavier Rodriguez (19:40.90) followed in 13th and 14th, respectively.

Lee Williams’ Taylor West finished 16th, while Jonathan Allred was 17th.

The Vols, Bulldogs and Tigers are back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the CRR Region Championship at White Cliffs Middle School.

“Both teams will have to have great days on Wednesday in order to secure the region title, but they definitely have a great chance of doing it,” Abraham said. “I am pleased with where we are heading into the last weeks of the season. I’m excited to see where they will place themselves.”