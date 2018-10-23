Prescott VA names Kingman man Driver of the Year

KINGMAN – Jim Zackman of Kingman and a longtime volunteer driver for the Kingman DAV office was honored as Driver of the Year for the Prescott VA hospital. The announcement came at the Disabled American Veterans state convention in Phoenix.

Zackman has always volunteered to drive veterans to both Prescott and Phoenix VA hospitals, and make trips to the Bullhead City area to bring veterans back to Kingman to meet the regularly scheduled van.

In addition to driving, Jim also takes care of the maintenance and cleaning of the vehicles. The Army veteran said he just enjoys helping other veterans.

Any veteran interested in taking advantage of the free service to either hospital, please call the Kingman DAV office at 928-718-7317 9 a.m. to noon daily, or leave your name and number on voicemail and someone will return your call.

Kingman vans are on the road five days a week. Congratulations to Jim.

Information provided by DAV Chapter 27