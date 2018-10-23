Proposition signage stolen, KPD investigating

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is on the lookout for an individual caught on video appearing to remove pro-Proposition 413 signage in the City.

“As far as I know, we haven’t identified that person,” said KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

According to Arizona Revised Statutes, removing, altering, defacing or covering political signage is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by four months in jail, a fine of $750 and two years of probation.

Doug Dickmeyer, whose signs are being illegally removed, told The Daily Miner that community members are offering an approximate $700 reward to anyone who can accurately identity the suspect.

According to a filed police report, the individual drives a sport-model, dark silver Hyundai with an Oregon license plate.

This isn’t the first instance of sign stealing this campaign season. State Rep. Paul Mosley had his re-election signs stolen in Lake Havasu City by a business owner there. Mosley said the business owner, Debi Ashton of Havasu Coin, may have stolen as many as 20 campaign signs. Aston was charged with theft.

Mosley lost his re-election bid in August’s primary election.

Anyone with information on the individual caught on video appearing to steal pro-Proposition 413 signs is encouraged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or by submitting a tip online at www.kingmanpolice.com.