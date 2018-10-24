Don’t give in to road rage

Driving on the Interstate 10 freeway, I witnessed something so dangerous that I feel I have to say something.

People have become so careless in their driving habits that it hangs on the insane. I really don’t know what the hurry was for this person or why he chose to take his road rage to this extreme, but it scared me to think people could endanger others just because someone cut them off or maybe was going a little too slow for their liking, even if the person was going the speed limit.

This older man was on his motorcycle, driving the speed limit, as I was, when I noticed a white car coming up very fast behind us in my rear view mirror, weaving in and out of cars, and at times, getting so close to cars it made me cringe.

I thought for sure he was going to cause an accident. As he approached us, there was nowhere this motorcycle or I could go. There was traffic all around us. As he approached the motorcycle, he honked at him and got within inches of his bike, trying to make him move out of his way.

I saw the motorcycle waver and swerve a little, almost losing it. My mind was racing. The man in the white car continued his onslaught of the motorcycle, at times getting so close I felt he was going to lose it.

Others noticed what was happening and started to slow down. My mind said, “I’ve got to do something.”

I know it’s against the law to use your cellphone, but there really wasn’t time to think about it, so I lifted my phone, honked my horn and pointed it at the guy in the white car.

I guess the thought of him being recorded brought him back to reality and he backed off. He quickly, and just as fast, left the freeway. There was no time to record the incident because I was driving. I was just glad no one was hurt.

I didn’t have time to get his license plate number, either. I’m hoping that if someone reads this, witnessed it, and that they will have gotten his numbers. He needs to be reported.

Have we really gotten to the point where safety is no longer needed? Where any little thing can set us off to the point that running someone off the road is acceptable? Where road rage is the new normal? I hope not.

If you’re prone to road rage, please, nothing is worth a life, yours or someone else’s. Your car can be a weapon and a motorcycle is no match for your car. Be a responsible driver and keep yourself in check.

Someone’s life depends on it.