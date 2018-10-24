Dear Abby | Happily employed millennial worries about her resume

Dear Abby: I’m a millennial, and it seems these days people stay at jobs for only a few years before moving on. That has been my experience in the past, but now I’m in a position that’s fulfilling and where I am creatively satisfied.

All my friends are always looking for their next gig, but for once, I don’t feel that way. They keep sending me job postings they think I would be interested in, which would be right up my alley if I was looking, but I’m not.

How should I respond? Does it say I’m lacking motivation or goals if I don’t have the desire to leave the company where I am currently working? In this day and age, is it OK to stay longer at a company, or does that actually hurt your resume? Does it show a lack of drive? – Seeking Guidance

Dear Seeking: Many millennials move from job to job because they don’t like what they’re doing or don’t have the creative satisfaction you do, as well as other factors. Remaining with a company you like, being appreciated and fairly compensated for what you do, should not create a black mark on your resume. It’s a sign of stability.

In terms of a resume, it’s not just your work history that has importance or value, it’s also your acquired skills, your community participation and relevant hobbies. These elements let potential employers get a well-rounded view of the person who’s being hired.

Dear Abby: I received a Facebook “invitation to an event” from one of my local friends. Her daughter who lives out of state is expecting, and this is an “online shower.” The invitation contains a link to her daughter’s registry. There’s no date – just choose a gift and pay to have it sent to her. I always thought of a shower as a social gathering to honor a mother-to-be with gifts, see what gifts she receives, play games, have refreshments and visit. This new concept seems in poor taste to me. While I don’t intend to participate, I feel rude just clicking on “Not going.” Am I being a crotchety old relic? – Old Timer in Texas

Dear Old Timer: In light of the fact that you didn’t mention whether you know or even like your friend’s daughter, I don’t think you are being a “crotchety old relic.” Because you received what I would call a stripped-down version of an “invitation,” you should not feel rude in responding in the same fashion.