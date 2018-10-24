Havasu’s Parks and Recreation Manager arrested on DUI charge

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The manager of Lake Havasu City’s Parks and Recreation Department was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of DUI.

According to the police report, Michael D. Keane, 43, was observed by a patrol officer at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Bunker Drive, where his car allegedly swerved several times across lanes. The officer followed Keane’s vehicle until it turned right onto Scout Drive, where Keane allegedly made too tight of a turn and struck a curb before returning to the roadway.

Keane’s vehicle was stopped, and he was questioned by police. According to the report, Keane said he was attending the Relics & Rods car club’s annual “Run to the Sun” event on McCulloch Boulevard, where he had as many as six beers.

Keane was administered a series of field sobriety tests to determine his level of possible intoxication, followed by a portable breath test. Keane’s blood-alcohol concentration was registered as 0.160, according to the report.

“I made a huge mistake,” Keane was quoted in the report. “I went down to watch the cars, part of my job … I made a mistake and had too many beers.”

Keane was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where an in-house breath test was administered. The device was improperly calibrated, the police report said, and Keane willingly submitted a blood sample for a more accurate measure of his blood-alcohol concentration.