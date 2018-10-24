Horoscopes | October 25th, 2018

Birthdays: Ciara, 33; Katy Perry, 34; Josh Henderson, 37; Persia White, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a serious look at how you earn your living. Whether it’s an allowance or a high-paying job that controls your sustenance, consider what you can do to ease stress and bring you more cash as well as joy and satisfaction.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of business; you’ll feel good about what you accomplish. Partnerships have the potential to change your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t labor over the things you cannot change. Don’t let anger set in or allow difficult people to upset you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with ideas and plans that will attract attention. Embrace change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be suspicious of anyone promising too much. Trust your instincts, not what someone else tells you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel, meetings, educational pursuits and connecting with people who interest you should be priorities. Information you receive about your family history will surprise you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): What you accomplish will make a difference as long as you don’t go above someone’s head or cause a ruckus. A steady pace will help you get things done right the first time and avoid someone’s negativity, complaints and criticism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your thoughts, feelings and intentions. Put your heart into the relationships you cherish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Exercise will help alleviate stress and anxiety caused by confusion and mixed signals someone is sending you. Keep private matters, passwords and financial information a secret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive attitude will encourage others to pitch in and help. A romantic gesture will help build a strong relationship with someone special.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t follow what others do or buy into the hype you read or come across throughout the day. Do what suits you instead of trying to please those who aren’t grateful for the help you offer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone from your past will turn out to be a lifesaver. An interesting proposal will give you something to think about.