KFD warns community of fraud

Yury Zap

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department is warning locals of fraudulent calls targeting Arizonans.

    According to the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, an individual is calling Arizona residents claiming to represent the Firefighter and EMS Fund. PFFA says that call is fraudulent.

    KFD also issued a warning on its Facebook page.

    “Arizona firefighters never solicit by phone,” the department wrote. “Be cautious when dealing with anyone soliciting money, social security numbers, bank accounts, and credit card information.”

    Information provided by the Kingman Fire Department

