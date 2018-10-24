Take a historic walk through Kingman, and meet some historic people

Over 136 years of history rests in the streets of Kingman. Some of the history is mild. Miners and ranchers who went about their everyday life, military men traipsing through on camels, Charles Lindbergh staying at the Hotel Beale.

Other parts of Kingman history are more violent. A Chinese Tong, a type of secret society or sworn brotherhood that is often tied to criminal activity, committed an assassination in the streets that lead to the misnomer “Kingman Tong War.” Shots were fired at the last outlaw Tap Duncan next to the Hotel Beale, and the mystery surrounding the legend of Slaughterhouse Canyon.

Kingman is a hotbed for stories, legends, and, most importantly this time of year, ghosts.

Katie Kinter of the Wolf River Ghost Society has spent years discovering all of the ghost stories in Kingman, and several people in downtown businesses have told her about their ghosts. Her accumulated knowledge and expertise, and all the stories that entails, will be available this weekend during the Kingman Historic Ghost Walk.

The walks all start at the Kingman Center of the Arts downtown where Kinter said she has a few stories of mysterious sounds and activities. The final route wasn’t disclosed prior to the beginning of the walk.

However, some of the places the tour guides will be sure to talk about are the old Mohave County Jail and the rumors of the hanging tree, the empty lot at the corner of Fourth Street and Andy Devine Avenue, which might not be so empty, the Beale Street Theater which – like most theaters – is home to several lingering souls, and a ghost named Lily who likes to pester the staff at Rickety Cricket.

There will also be several surprises for those walking on the tour as Kinter didn’t want to give all the details away before the walks. There are several tour guides who will lead participants through the walk, and walking shoes and a jacket are strongly recommended.

There are less macabre versions of the tours that won’t go into gory detail of ghosts and the actions that lead to ghosts for children, said guide Esther Desrosiers, paranormal investigator and member of the Beale Street Theater.

The tours start 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. All child-friendly tours take place at the 7 p.m. time slot. Other tours start at 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m.

Tour size is limited, so it is best to get tickets now. They are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 11 years old. All walks begin at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.

For more information contact the Beale Street Theater at 385-319-5238.