Time for a Haunted Hike

KINGMAN – The Pinion Pines Fire Department is hosting its annual Haunted Hike Fundraiser at Station No. 52, 2836 DW Ranch Road.

The hike takes attendees into an area where paranormal activity has been reported, and the department suggests that “only the brave should attempt it.”

All hikes start at 6:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, as well as Oct. 25-27. It is $5 per person, but children 5-and-under get in free.

For more information call Station No. 52 at 928-692-1498.

The Pinion Pine Fire District is a combination department roughly 8 miles southeast of Kingman, operating out of two fire stations, officially covering 22 square miles. The fire district unofficially covers 40 miles of Interstate 40 to the east county line and 35 miles of Highway 93 south to Wikieup when requested by law enforcement for motor vehicle accidents, vehicle fires and structure fires.

The Pinion Pine Fire District is tasked with Zone 6 in the Mohave County Initial Attack System for wildfire responses, which encompasses roughly 800 square miles. The fire district consists of one fire chief, one assistant fire chief, two battalion chiefs, one captain, two lieutenants, two engineers and 12 firefighters, and is governed by a three person board.

Information provided by Pinion Pine Fire Department