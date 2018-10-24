Your fallen leaves are wanted

KINGMAN – With fall weather upon us, the leaves are dropping.

Dig It Kingman Community Gardens requests you think of them as you gather and bag your dried leaves.

We can use the leaves as compost to add to our pumpkin patch and gardens (no weeds or seeds … only leaves, please).

Bags can be thrown over the front fence at the garden or left outside the gate. The address is 2301 Lillie Avenue between Cecil Davis Park and Praise Chapel Church.

Your help would be greatly appreciated.

For more information, call 928-715-1165.

Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Gardens