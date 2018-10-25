Accused Uber carjacker pleads guilty

KINGMAN – Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, arrested and charged in connection with the May carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, pleaded guilty to four felony counts on Thursday and will face up to 20 years in prison.

The 21-year-old Las Vegas man was facing 12 counts. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault. Each of those charges was reduced to a non-dangerous designation.

On May 26, Nevitt, and accused accomplice Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, carjacked an Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordered the driver to head toward Arizona. In describing the day’s the state’s impression of events to the court, prosecuting attorney Amy Gardner said Nevitt struck one of the victims in the head with a firearm and later “shot several rounds” into a semitrailer while on U.S. 93.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, at this point driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

“The only thing I would add is that my client was under the influence of drugs at the time of this event … so some of these events he doesn’t have a clear memory of,” said Ron Gilleo, counsel for the defendant.

Nevitt said he agreed with the events as they were provided by the prosecution.

Gardner told Judge Billy Sipe that two of the three victims in the case approve of the plea agreement, but she had not heard from the third. However, the judge advised the state to prepare justification for why the dangerous allegations from the indictment were dismissed.

The case has been set for judgement and sentencing at 11 a.m. Dec. 4.