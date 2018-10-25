Community View | Let Kingman grow, vote ‘no’ on Prop 413

The citizens of Kingman are being asked by Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation to reject a 1 cent sales tax that was approved by Kingman City Council and would help build Santa Fe Parkway, AKA Rattlesnake Wash, interchange off of Interstate 40 and future I-11 in addition to the Kingman Crossing Interchange.

I urge you to vote ‘no’ on Proposition 413 so Kingman can grow unrestricted and get two interchanges instead of just one. The benefits of two interchanges outweigh the Kingman Crossing Interchange project by itself.

The Kingman City Council did a good job of approving the Kingman Crossing interchange through a public/private partnership with Kingman Regional Medical Center, but it has no access in the south beyond Southern Avenue and zero access to the north of I-40. That is why this intersection offers only a limited benefit for job growth in Kingman because it can accommodate only a limited number of businesses on the north of I-40 and none to the south.

The only area that is targeted for development is the 150 acres next to the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus. The biggest flaw in this deal with KRMC is that the City of Kingman would be restricted from selling 160 acres on the south side of I-40 to a competing interest until about 2025. That really means for the next six years this interchange would function only at a 50 percent capacity, and it would monopolize and favor only one business in town.

This interchange will have a minimal draw from the interstate traffic and there will be restrictions by the Rancho Santa Fe housing community to building interstate related businesses like truck stops.

How much can you really build on such a small piece of land besides a Costco, a couple of hotels, few retail shops and restaurants, besides an expansion of hospital related services?

There is already a huge drop in commercial occupancy due to internet trade, and buildings like the old K- Mart are already sitting empty. I like to remind readers that when the Hualapai Mountain Medical Center (previously owned by a competing business) asked for the Kingman Crossing Interchange, many people vehemently opposed such a referendum, but now Hualapai Campus is owned by KRMC and hence the reversal of policy.

What does a Rancho Santa Fe Parkway Interchange offer? It is the only interchange in Kingman that is better than 90 percent ready with ADOT. It would be a huge job creation enterprise that would connect to Southern Avenue and Hualapai Mountain Road to the south and Kingman Airport to the north, and would eventually help connect to Stockton Hill Road to the west via Grace Neal Parkway, thus completing a belt parkway around Kingman, which will facilitate traffic in all directions.

It would allow many distribution centers, commercial and industrial outfits, trucking companies and shopping malls lined up all along this parkway north and south. It would bypass and shortcut all traffic to and from the airport and all of the businesses located at the airport. It would open up many housing opportunities along the depth and breadth of eastern Kingman, and it would allow multiple services for people traveling east and west on I-40 and I-11.

This interchange will make all of Kingman proud because it will offer equal development opportunities to all citizens and it will give Kingman the looks and capacity of a nice medium-sized town, which could grow to 100,000 in the near future. When new businesses arrive, the job opportunities and salaries will rise. Kingman will grow to be a five interchange town. Tax collections by the City of Kingman would increase, and these taxes will improve roads and infrastructure, build schools and expand college campuses, and hopefully bring a university campus like Flagstaff and Lake Havasu City.

Those who oppose the 1 cent sales tax have a myopic view. They say that people who buy a car or a home will have to pay more tax. But by how much? For a car worth $30k, the sales tax rise will be $300 and for a home worth $150,000, the sales tax on supplies and appliances will be less than $1,500. Most people buy one or two homes in a life time and a car about every 5-7 years. So it should be affordable.

Interestingly, those who oppose the 1 cent sales tax still support a half-cent sales tax for road improvements and capital improvements. So we are really talking about only a half-cent difference. Please note that this 1 cent sale tax is not open ended because it will terminate when the interchanges are paid off.

One fact that is worth appreciating is that 48 percent of all of the sales tax collected from these interchanges will be paid by interstate travelers along I-40 and I -11. This has been well studied and documented.

In summary, I believe that we need to build both interchanges simultaneously and now. Two is better than one. I have lived in Kingman for 41 years but haven’t seen much growth compared to Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Laughlin. The only direction Kingman can grow is towards the East.

I urge you to vote ‘no’ on Prop 413 and help Kingman grow.