Congressional District 4 voters concerned about immigration

KINGMAN – Following his barnstorm tour of 11 cities in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia, congressional candidate David Brill says the hottest issue for voters is immigration.

Brill, a Democrat from Prescott running against Rep. Paul Gosar for Congressional District 4 representative, said in a press release that while he supports keeping America safe by using “walls, fencing, electronic surveillance, border patrols or whatever makes sense,” a wall is not a viable solution.

“Nobody wants open borders, including me. What we need is immigration policy that balances our national and economic security with our growing demand for labor, while living up to our compassionate traditions,” Brill wrote.

“We must require that employers prove they have offered jobs to Americans first, while requiring that immigrants coming to work here pay an employment bond they can pick up on their way back home,” he continued. “This is simple, practical and doable.”

Brill noted health care is also on voters’ minds with an emphasis on rising costs, limited options and affordable prescriptions. He said the current system is “broken” and proposes an alternative option: make Medicare voluntarily available to everyone as a competitive option.

“It’s well established, it’s cost effective, people understand it, and it works,” Brill said of Medicare. “It should be available to our veterans, too, and we should let the VA compete with Medicare on services and quality of care. Congress must also let Medicare negotiate drug prices. We should help lower-income people with drug costs, and repeal the 2017 tax cut for billionaires to help pay for it.”

Information provided by David Brill